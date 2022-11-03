NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Southern Indiana now has a new brunch spot located in New Albany's retail corridor that's steeped in Mexican heritage.
The Sleepy Rooster Morning Kitchen officially opened its doors Thursday at 2204 State Street, in a building formerly occupied by Bob Evans.
NOW OPEN | Sleepy Rooster Morning Kitchen has opened its doors in New Albany. The State Street location is Viva Hospitality’s first restaurant focused primarily on breakfast. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/Opuh8ZCZFM— Grace Hayba (@GraceHayba) November 3, 2022
According to its website, the eatery will serve up breakfast classics and Mexican favorites like Benedicts, Omelets and Chilaquiles, as well as loaded nachos, street tacos and Reubens.
Executive chef and co-owner Roza Segoviano said plans have been in the works for a while, and when the building became available she knew the time was right. "Brunch has been something we've really wanted to do for a long time," she said. "So when this building freed up we're like, 'Let's just go for it!'"
Segoviana explained her inspiration for the restaurant's name comes from an old phrase in Mexico that people sometimes use when there's a missed opportunity that roughly translates to "My rooster overslept."
"I'm from the Midwest and my husband's from Mexico, and of course I'm obsessed with all things Mexican," Segoviana said.
When coming up with the dishes, Segoviana said she "tried to keep a nice balance between American classics, and Mexican breakfast classics."
Among the offerings: chicken and waffles, "which you can never go wrong with" according to Segoviana. Morning churros and stuffed French Toast also cater to those with a sweet tooth.
Brunch cocktails are also on the menu, including mimosas and Bloody Marys.
From savory to sweet, The Sleepy Rooster Morning Kitchen has something for everyone. It's open from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. seven days a week.
