LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Federal authorities have fined the owners of 51 McDonald’s restaurants in Kentucky and Indiana — as well as 5 McDonald’s in Ohio and 5 in Maryland — after the U.S. Department of Labor discovered child labor violations, including two 10-year-olds who worked unpaid at the McDonalds at 3340 Taylor Boulevard in south Louisville.
The violations involved a total of 305 children employed among three independent McDonald’s franchisees, two of which are based in Louisville and the other in Walton, Ky. Most of the incidents related to 14- and 15-year-olds working excessive or unallowable hours under federal law.
In the case of the Taylor Boulevard location, the Department of Labor’s Wage & Division said two 10-year-olds were among 24 children under 16 who were employed in violation of federal law. The 10-year-olds worked as late as 2 a.m. and were unpaid, the government said.
“Below the minimum age for employment, they prepared and distributed food orders, cleaned the store, worked at the drive-thru window and operated a register,” the Department of Labor said in a news release dated Tuesday.
The department added that one of two 10-year-olds was allowed to operate a deep fryer, a prohibited task for workers under 16.
Louisville-based Bauer Food LLC, which owns the Taylor Boulevard restaurant and 9 others where violations were found, did not respond to a request for comment. Sean Bauer, listed in Kentucky public records as an owner of the business, did not reply to an inquiry.
Bauer Food LLC was assessed $39,711 in penalties to address the child labor violations, the Labor Department said.
The other franchisees, according to the Department of Labor, are:
Archways Richwood LLC, a Walton, Ky.-based operator of 27 McDonald’s locations. Archways allowed 242 children ages 14-15 to work beyond allowable hours, such as earlier or later in the day than the law permits and more than three hours on school days. Archways’ penalties totaled $143,566.
Bell Restaurant Group I LLC, a Louisville-based operator of four McDonald’s and part of Brdancat Management Inc., a larger enterprise that includes Jesse Bell I, Jesse Bell V and Bell Restaurant Group II, which operates an additional 20 locations in Maryland, Indiana and Kentucky. Bell allowed 39 workers aged 14-15 to work outside of and for more hours than permitted. Bell was assessed $29,267 in penalties.
Labor Department investigators also found Bell Restaurant Group “systemically failed to pay workers overtime wages” they were due and recovered $14,730 in back wages and damages for 58 workers.