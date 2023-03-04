LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An annual beer festival returned to Bowman Field for its 10th anniversary on Saturday.
Thousands of people attended Tailspin Ale Fest, which was sold out. It's been named one of the top-10 beer festivals for years, and organizers said it's a perfect opportunity to try something new.
"If you don't even know what you like or different styles, it's an opportunity to try a different beer, maybe like a cider or a sour, something fruity, something light, something dry or roasty," said Tisha Gainey, the festival's co-founder. "It's an opportunity to try that but it's also a great social occasion, a reason to gather and have a lot of fun."
There was a "Kentucky Heritage" section featuring beers brewed locally in Kentucky. There were more than 250 beers from local breweries like Against the Grain, Country Boy Brewing, Scout & Scholar, plus regional and national craft breweries like Bell's, Rhinegeist, New Belgium, HiWire, and Terrapin Brewing.
Funds raised from the festival go to The Hop Foundation, which helps Kentucky brewery workers going through medical or personal disasters.
