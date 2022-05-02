LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health is one step closer to opening a new facility on Breckenridge Lane.
The construction team and project partners signed the final steel beam Monday for Baptist Health Breckenridge. The five-story office building is going up at the site of the old Breckinridge Inn, near Interstate 264.
The new facility will house doctors' offices, a surgery center, urgent care, physical and occupational therapy, lab services and a pharmacy.
"All of this will improve access to care — appropriately so — to our community," said Larry Gray, president of Baptist Health Louisville. "It will enhance our ability to expand services on the campus, our specialty services. What this means to us and this community will continue to be a story yet to be told."
Construction on Baptist Health Breckenridge is set to be completed in about a year.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.