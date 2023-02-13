LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UPS employees collected more than 24,000 pairs of socks that were donated to Louisville's homeless population Monday at Wayside Christian Mission.
This is the third year UPS workers in Louisville collected socks to warm the soles of the homeless population in the city.
The 24,000 socks were collected for homeless adults, teenagers and kids. The socks arrived at Hotel Louisville on Monday by way of the big brown UPS truck, of course.
Wayside has served the community for more than 60 years. Leaders there said socks are the most requested but least donated item of clothing by homeless shelters.
So UPS began collecting the socks to help spread a little love.
"There is just such a need in the community for these items, and our homeless population, being as great as it is, we really wanted to give back and provide something that was going to be of great need," said Mechelle Stanchfield, a supervisor at UPS.
UPS has committed to 30 million volunteer hours by 2030. The company said it plans to collect socks again next year.
