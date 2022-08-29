LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UPS is growing its fleet of 767 aircraft.
According to a news release from Boeing, the logistics giant has ordered eight more 767 Freighters, increasing its fleet to 108 airplanes.
"The additional 767s will help us continue to deliver what matters to UPS customers around the world," Nando Cesarone, executive vice president and oresident U.S. at UPS, said in a statement. "With these aircraft, our fleet will continue to be among the most modern in our industry, meeting our customers' needs while improving our efficiency, sustainability and reliability."
Boeing said the move is in keeping with the increasing need for air cargo transportation, brought about by the rise of e-commerce.
"This repeat order from UPS is a testament to the outstanding cargo capabilities of the 767 Freighter and further demonstrates Boeing's market leadership in the freighter segment," Ihssane Mounir, senior vice president of commercial sales and marketing at Boeing, said in a statement. "UPS will operate more than 100 767 Freighters with this order and will build its fleet of Boeing and Boeing-heritage airplanes to more than 260 airplanes. We are honored to play an important role in UPS's efforts to operate a more sustainable, more efficient fleet."
UPS is expected to take delivery of these new airplanes in 2025.
