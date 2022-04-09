LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville is home to 43,552 veterans. It’s more than any other city in Kentucky, and more than enough reason Veteran’s Club Inc. wants to resettle in St. Matthews.
“We’re looking forward to it,” said founder and CEO of Veteran's Club, Jeremy Harrell.
The nonprofit is currently based in Shelby County and serves 6,000 veterans and their families.
With this upcoming move, Harrell says that number is bound to go up.
“Set our roots here and be more easily accessible for the majority of the veteran population in the state,” said Harrell.
The new headquarters at 4218 Shelbyville Road — a 2,547-square-foot facility — will be equipped with a full kitchen and office space.
He says there is a great need for a space like this one for Louisville veterans.
“The ones who are most vulnerable, the ones who are in crisis— we’re their last resort,” Harrell said.
It will also have an internet café for veterans and first responders.
"They can hope on the internet, apply for jobs, VA health benefits,” Harrell added.
He said the space will also complement the new multi-million-dollar Robley Rex VA Hospital being built in east Louisville.
“The veterans we serve are extremely happy because Shelbyville Road is a busy thoroughfare,” said Harrell. “They’re right on the bus line, it's easy to get to.”
Though the VA hospital won’t be open to patients until 2026, Harrell says he's shooting for a Veteran's Club grand opening in June.
“So, it's not just a, hey, come to the Veteran’s Club if you need something and we’ll try to take care of it, and I’ll see you later— good luck. It’s more of a, hey, we’re a family," Harrell said.
While more than $53,000 is going into building up the facility, Harrell says donations are being accepted for renovations.
The Veteran's Club put on 185 programs last year, and more are planned for 2022 and beyond.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.