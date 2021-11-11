LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After years of planning, it's now official: construction is starting on the new VA Medical Center in Louisville.
The Department of Veterans Affairs broke ground on the hospital's new location on Brownsboro Road in east Louisville on Veterans Day, appropriately enough. It will replace the aging Robley Rex VA Medical Center on Zorn Avenue, off River Road.
This project has been 15 years in the making, delayed by wrangling over its location and its funding.
The new $840 million hospital will include a Women's Health Clinic, utility plant and parking structures. It will be more than 910,000 square feet in addition to parking structures and 42,205-square-foot central utility plant.
Senator Mitch McConnell and Congressman John Yarmuth helped secure the funding for the new hospital, which was also delayed by lawsuits from homeowners in this area near Brownsboro Road and I-264 who opposed the location.
Yarmuth said lawsuits are "always a problem when you're creating a huge facility like this. I think that both at the state level and at the VA level, they're doing everything possible to mitigate any impact on the community in terms of traffic and noise and also aesthetics. So I would just say to them be patient, and let's see what happens."
Blasting will begin at the Brownsboro Road site on Dec. 1 and is expected to continue for five to six months. The detonations will usually occur between between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. each day.
Construction is set to be complete in 2026.
