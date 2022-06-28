LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new restaurant on Bardstown Road specializes in salads, soups, grain bowls and lemonade.
Vinaigrette Salad Kitchen opens Thursday in the Gardiner Lane Shopping Center, near the Watterson Expressway. The restaurant is a member of the Kentucky Proud program, bridging the gap between local businesses and farmers.
"We try to source locally as much as possible so we have a couple items that come from the Paducah area, some sorghum, different ingredients, that way we work with some local chefs in Lexington as well," Ben Jones, manager of Vinaigrette Salad Kitchen, said.
It will be open Monday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
There's also a location on Hurstbourne Parkway, while a third Louisville store is planned to open in the Paddock Shops by the end of July.
There are four locations in Lexington and another in Cincinnati.
