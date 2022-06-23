LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- West Point, Ky. was selected as one of 25 small towns in the U.S. for a community development project led by T-Mobile.

The Hometown Grants will provide $23,960 in funding toward renovating Veterans Park Pavilion along the Ohio River.

"This project will create a better experience for our tourist as well as substantial lift in civic pride," Richard A. Ciresi, councilman for West Point, said in a news release.

T-Mobile's Hometown Grants program is a $25 million, five-year initiative to support  small towns across the U.S. 

