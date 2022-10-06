LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A woman died by suicide at UPS’ global air hub in Louisville late Wednesday, according to authorities.
Louisville Metro police confirmed the death, saying it is being investigated as a suicide.
Multiple sources confirmed the woman was an employee of UPS. Police were called to the scene at 10:53 pm Wednesday.
“We worked with authorities last night to investigate an incident at Worldport,” UPS spokesman Jim Mayer told WDRB News, declining to elaborate.
UPS, Louisville’s largest employer, sorts air packages around midnight each evening at Worldport, part of Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.
Free help is available around the clock for those who are at risk of self harm. If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or visit https://988lifeline.org/
