LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A WWE legend is making a stop in Louisville next month.
The Undertaker is bringing his 1 deadMAN Show tour to The Kentucky Center's Bomhard Theatre on Main Street in downtown Louisville on Aug. 24 -- one day before WWE Friday Night SmackDown returns to the KFC Yum! Center.
During the 1 deadMan show, The Undertaker will share never-before-heard stories from his Hall of Fame wrestling career and answer questions from the audience in an intimate setting.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. July 21 at the Kentucky Performing Arts website.
The show has sold out venues in Nashville, Philadelphia, Boston, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, San Antonio and London since debuting last summer.
If you can't make it to the show in Louisville, The Undertaker will also be in Indianapolis on Nov. 9.
