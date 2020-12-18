LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Oldham County businesses have teamed up to help local children this holiday season.
Gustavo's Mexican Grill and Junk Co., a junk removal company, are hosting a toy drive this weekend called "Fill the Truck."
Members of the community are encouraged to drop off gifts for children at Gustavo's Mexican Grill in Crestwood, Kentucky, located at 6402 Westwind Way, Suite 1.
All of the toys collected will benefit the Oldham County Red Cross. It's the first year for the event, but organizers hope it becomes a tradition.
"I'm hoping that this is the first of many years that we're going to have this as a toy drive at Christmas," Junk Co. owner Blake Gordon said. "This is just the beginning of it."
Toys can be dropped at Gustavo's Mexican Grill in Crestwood through Sunday. Anyone who donates a new toy will receive a free large queso.
