LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The newly released calls made to 911 dispatchers from the morning a Jeffersonville home exploded earlier this month reveal confusion and fear in the minutes after the blast.
The Clark County Office of Emergency Communications released 33 calls made in the first five minutes following the May 20 disaster to WDRB News on Wednesday afternoon.
911 Caller: "Oh My God, whatever it is, it blew up a house! Yeah, yeah, it's a giant fireball that shot up probably 30, 40 feet in the air!"
911 Caller: "I just heard an explosion. I'm out here delivering newspapers."
911 Caller: "I don't know what it is -- it sounded like a bomb went off!"
911 Operator: "Do you know where it came from?"
911 Caller: "I have no idea, man. It was outside sir. I have no idea. I'm scared to [EXPLETIVE] death!"
Investigators ruled natural gas as the cause of the explosion. It ignited around 5 a.m. on a Sunday. The force startled many awake to debris everywhere. The newly released calls revealed a previously unknown struggle. As neighbors frantically dialed 911 dispatchers scrambled in the panicked conversations to figure out where to send help.
911 Operator: "Do you know the address?"
911 Caller: "903 Senate Ave."
911 Operator: "That's the address?"
911 Caller: "Yes."
911 Operator: "903 Senate Ave."
911 Caller: "Yes."
But then there was this exchange:
911 Operator: "What is the address of your emergency?"
911 Caller: "I don't actually know. I'm on Assembly Street in Jeffersonville, Indiana. There was a blown-up house."
And this exchange:
911 Caller: "I'm on Pennsylvania Avenue, Pennsylvania Avenue -- and the house down the street from me just blew up!"
911 Operator: "It's on Pennsylvania Avenue?"
911 Caller: "Yeah, Pennsylvania Avenue -- their house just blew up!"
911 Operator: "OK. Do you know what their address is?"
911 Caller: "No, but it's right around the corner form me."
Billy Phillips and his wife Janet lived in the home. He died, and she remains hospitalized. At least eight other homes were condemned due to structural damage from the impact of the explosion. The ground around them is littered with shattered glass, bricks and wood.
911 Operator: "Is it about the explosion?"
911 Caller: "Yeah, and I believe there's somebody in the house."
911 Caller: "I'm pretty sure someone is hurt. Their house is gone, honey. There's people screaming and everything. [SOBS] I mean, it shook our house."
Thirty three calls in the first five minutes, a blast that shook the Capital Hills neighborhood in every sense of the word.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.