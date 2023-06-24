LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some of the nicest and most expensive cars around were on full display in Norton Commons this weekend.
The annual "Cars in the Commons" event was held for a third year on Saturday, featuring dozens of high-performance and collector vehicles.
There was something for everyone, from vintage, to classic, to track cars and exotics.
Nearly 400 car enthusiasts from 10 states all displayed their pride and joy for others to see and learn about.
"Everyone has a good time," show organizer Eric Benson said. "We had better than 5,000 here today and it makes it all worth it. And to be able to give back to charity at the same time, have a good time with my car friends, it just seems like a win-win."
Members of the UofL Football team were on hand to sign some autographs. Car entry proceeds were donated to Norton Children's Hospital.
