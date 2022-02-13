LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville restaurant wants to cater to bourbon lovers with a special event.
CASK Southern Kitchen and Bar in Plainview, will host "Channel your Flannel" next week.
The event will offer a three course dinner paired with different Maker's Mark based cocktails.
"I'm excited to get out of the day to day with the you know, change the menu up and do some different types of foods," CASK Executive Chief Chase Schnatter."
A representative of Maker's Mark will also be on hand to talk about the different bourbons and the history behind the company.
Everyone attending is also encouraged to wear flannel outfits. Employees at CASK are looking forward to the new event.
"This our very first Maker's Mark event, it's actually going very well, more than we thought. So we actually opened a few more tickets," CASK General Manager Chasity Owens said.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.