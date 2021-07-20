NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB)--Shock continues to fill the halls of the New Albany Police Department. A man who has been wearing the badge is now accused of tarnishing it.
Indiana State Police investigators started looking into NAPD Officer Adam Schneider weeks ago. Court documents revealed, authorities think he had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a homeless woman, serving as a confidential informant.
"Obviously it's a very sad day for local law enforcement," said Sgt. Carey Huls with Indiana State Police.
Court records show he arrested someone else for drugs, that belonged to the informant. Police also believe he told the informant to get rid of drugs or sell them.
"A warrant was obtained for his cell phone," explained Huls. "As they went through the information and videos and photographs on the cell phone, they came across inappropriate videos."
Those videos, investigators said, showed women changing at the officer's Clark County home.
"Those women were filmed without their knowledge," said Huls.
The 40-year-old disgraced officer was at the Floyd County Courthouse Tuesday morning, answering to his charges.
He was in an orange jumpsuit and shackles, and sat quietly, as his lawyers argued for lower bail. Schneider listened as the Floyd County Prosecution team told a judge Schneider has been "very smug and arrogant when dealing with law enforcement," and about how officers have "a significant distrust to overcome" because of Schneider's actions.
After the hearing, Floyd County Prosecutor Chris Lane wanted to make something clear.
"We are truly blessed to have the men and women who serve every day, and go out, so we have the utmost respect for those officers," said Lane.
A judge set Schneider's bond at $50,000. He'll have to pay $5,000 to get out of jail. The officer already bonded out in Clark County for voyeurism charges there.
