LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four men who were accused of shooting and killing a woman on Poplar Level Road had their charges dropped after it was discovered they were not involved.
Four men were arrested in the immediate aftermath of the shooting on Sunday night that left a man injured as well. Marcus Vester, Steven Curtis, Zaman Taylor and Deron Perkins were all charged with murder but have now been released from jail after police say they received new information about the case Tuesday. Their charges have been dropped.
"Once it was determined this information contradicted what was discovered in the early onset of the investigation, the Homicide Unit began working with the Commonwealth and County Attorney’s Offices to ensure charges were immediately dismissed," LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said in an email.
According to attorney Ron Aslam, who represents Vester, LMPD officers mistakenly tried to pull over the wrong car. The arrest report for Vester said that all four men ran from police when they tried to pull them over.
LMPD did not specify what the new information it received was that led to the charges being dropped and men released.
"As has been shown by today’s events, when facts are provided that negate the probable cause necessary to enact an arrest, we will work with all judicial bodies to ensure the proper steps are taken," Mitchell said.
Officers were called to East Indian Trail and Lodema Way, not far from Poplar Level Road, on a reported shooting just after 7:45 p.m Sunday. On scene, officers found a male and a female who had both been shot. The woman has been identified as 36-year-old Tana L. Hillman. The male victim has not yet been identified.
This story will be updated.
