LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A lucky pup is safe and back with his family thanks to an officer with the Charlestown Police Department.
Sammy, also called Sam, has been part of Allen Nolan's life for 12 years.
"All Miniature Schnauzers have an attitude," Nolan said. "They think they're bigger and tougher than they actually are. So that can get them in trouble sometimes."
Nolan realized Monday morning that he accidentally left his gate open after Sam didn't come when called.
"I went and drove around the neighborhood, drove over here by the lake several times, and no trace of the dog," Nolan said.
At some point, neighbors caught sight of him, but it wasn't looking good.
"They called and said there was a dog in distress that was drowning," Charlestown Police Sgt. Adam Clark said.
Clark happens to live across from Lakeview pond and had just gotten ready for work when he got that call and went out to investigate.
"I saw the little dog pretty much bobbing up and down in and out of the water," Clark said. "So I just took off my vest and firearm and went out and got him."
His boots — and unfortunately, his phone — were still on at the time. But he considers the happy ending as a win.
"Makes it all well worth it to see people happy again, to make other people happy," Clark said. "Brings the community back together, I feel. Gives a better light on law enforcement with their community."
Plus, as a K-9 officer, he'd do the same for any pup.
"I'm just glad I could get him out, make sure that he was safe," Clark said. "Be no different than my dog being in the water."
He believes, had the neighbors not noticed and taken action, things could've gone a lot differently for Sammy.
"(He was) very, very scared. Shaking. Really tired," Clark said. "I don't know how long he was treading water out there in the lake."
Now, Sammy is reunited and resting with his family, who are thankful to have him back.
"I always said I wanted to be the kind of person that my dog thinks I am. Well, Adam Clark surely is that," Nolan said. "Because not very many people would've done that, and you've got to hand it to Adam Clark and the police department for really going above and beyond the call of duty there."
