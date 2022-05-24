LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After being a finalist on season seven of "MasterChef," Kentucky native Brandi Alexander will return to participate in season 12, which is now called "MasterChef: Back to Win."
The upcoming season of the competition will feature "all-stars" of past seasons. There will be 20 people, including two kids, who will participate in the show.
Alexander finished as co-runner up in season seven. She's originally from Irvington, Kentucky, where she was an elementary school teacher.
The new season of MasterChef will premiere on Wednesday, May 25. It'll be available to watch on WDRB at 8 p.m. EST.
