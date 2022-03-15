LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials are hoping to make Louisville's parks more accessible this summer.
Louisville Parks and Recreation, Olmsted Parks Conservancy and Louisville Metro Council have teamed up to close the Scenic Loop in Cherokee Park for one day a month to vehicles. They are also opening Uphill Road to cars on weekends as part of the summer plan.
“Our parks are great resources for cyclists, joggers and walkers. But we also recognize the need for accessibility for all citizens,” said Margaret Brosko, acting director of Louisville Parks and Recreation. “We’re hoping to see a great turnout on the weekends with these new opportunities.”
The scenic loop in Cherokee Park will be closed to car traffic on the last Sunday of each month from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Park officials said the car-free scenic loop day begins on March 27 and will last through the fall.
The road leading up to the Iroquois Park scenic overlook will open to vehicle traffic on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays beginning the last weekend of March.
“As a strong advocate for citizens with disabilities and the elderly, I am happy to support the opening of the Iroquois Park Overlook for all to enjoy,” said Councilwoman Amy Holton-Stewart D-25. “My hope is that by offering a regular schedule for public use, all will be able to access the scenic overlook and enjoy its beauty.”
