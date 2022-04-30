LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Cherokee Triangle Art Fair is celebrating its 50th anniversary this weekend.
More than 200 artists sell their products during the neighborhood art fair that is held annually the weekend before Derby.
Those attending can find anything from paintings to glassware or photography. Food and alcoholic beverages are also available during the art fair.
Organizers said they couldn't believe how many people came to the art fair on Saturday.
"We were expecting a large crowd, because they weather's been kind to us, but I'm staggered. It's only, what, 1:30, and we've already got this many people here. It's lovely," Anne Lindauer, a trustee with the Cherokee Triangle Association, said.
The art show also runs on Sunday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
