LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new event drew a crowd to the Cherokee Triangle neighborhood.
The Cherokee Triangle Association held a Fall Festival at Willow Park on Saturday. People enjoyed live music, a book sale and a bourbon pull raffle.
There was also food, beer and wine available at the free and public event along with craft activities for kids.
Organizers were pleased with the turnout.
"People were excited to support the Cherokee Triangle Association," Tony Lindauer with the Cherokee Triangle Association said. "We didn't have any idea if this was going to be a break or bust but it's turned out to be a really fine event."
The association does plan to hold the festival event again next year.
