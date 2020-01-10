LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville basketball star Jordan Nwora joked about a threat he got on social media after last month's loss to UK.
But the school is taking it seriously.
"It wasn't one of those cursory deals where we just overlooked it," head coach Chris Mack said. "The proper people and the authorities here in Louisville are doing what they're supposed to do and following up."
Nwora said the fan threatened to kill him over losing $15 on a bet on the U of L / UK game.
The Cats won, 78-70, in overtime. Nwora had maybe his worst game of the season, finishing with eight points on 2-10 shooting.
