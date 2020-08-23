LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Amid the hum of Frankfort Avenue during the lunch rush comes a faint festive melody. It's yuletide carols playing from the newly opened Christmas Morning Cafe, a holiday themed restaurant that serves up cheer all year.
"It makes me feel like I'm in my grandparents house because we always go there for Christmas," said Jack Dubuque.
Owner Craig Bishop dreamed up the cafe in honor of his love of the December holiday, which started at a young age.
"I'm one of the kids that hid behind the couch early in the morning to see Santa," said Bishop.
Now he's giving people a taste of the Christmas all year long.
"We'll feed you jingle all the waffle sticks and i'll be home for omelets and all the fun stuff," said Bishop.
Bishop is no novice when it comes to business. he runs the Coffee Zone at Westport Village, but he never expected his newest venture to take off like it did.
"I thought we'll quietly open the doors and get our sea legs," he said." But it just went from zero to 100 in a week."
He suspects that's because of the weight of the world these days amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"People are bummed, there's a lot of depression," he said. "People want that joy and that feeling that you get on Christmas morning. Let's give people a good feel and I think we've succeeded."
It's a hit with the Dubuque family, who live in the neighborhood.
"It's so cute! We're always looking for a place to walk and wonder on our street so we were really excited to have a super cute concept open up," said mom, Molly.
With that success comes some growing pains, but he's determined to bring people the joy of Christmas 365 days a year.
"We're going to see how much we can put out from a 500 square foot building and we're going to die trying to make everyone happy doing it," said Bishop.
Christmas Morning Cafe is hoping to expand and is hiring. You can find more information on Facebook by searching "Christmas Morning Cafe."
