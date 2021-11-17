LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Trees typically stay rooted in one spot in the ground, but one massive spruce went on the move Wednesday morning to the middle of downtown Louisville in preparation for Light Up Louisville.

Crews will now work on getting the tree decorated in time for next week's lighting at Jefferson Square Park.

Transporting the donated Norway Spruce downtown was no small task. Crews started at 9 a.m. and quickly cut the tree down. Then, it took about an hour to strap it down on a truck.

From there, the truck slowly drove 12 miles to downtown Louisville, traveling on three interstates and having to lift some power lines in the process.

The Lindsay family donated the tree for the 41st annual event, but it was a big surprise to Chris Lindsey.

"My wife told me about a month ago," he said. "She asked me if it would be OK to get the tree cut down. I said, 'I guess.' I didn't know she had done this. Five years ago, she had applied for it and had it on a waiting list. It's gotten tall enough. They decided that this is the year. So we're happy to donate it."

Next week's festivities start on Friday, Nov. 26, at 4 p.m., with live entertainment and vendor village. The parade starts at about 6:45 p.m., and Santa Claus is scheduled to arrive and light the tree at 8 p.m.

The 2021 Light Up Louisville Christmas tree was installed in Jefferson Square in downtown Louisville on Nov. 17, 2021.

It will be the first time since 2019 the event is back in full swing after the city scaled it back last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

