LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Trees typically stay rooted in one spot in the ground, but one massive spruce went on the move Wednesday morning to the middle of downtown Louisville in preparation for Light Up Louisville.
Crews will now work on getting the tree decorated in time for next week's lighting at Jefferson Square Park.
Transporting the donated Norway Spruce downtown was no small task. Crews started at 9 a.m. and quickly cut the tree down. Then, it took about an hour to strap it down on a truck.
The tree is home for the holidays! @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/64kbssJbOq— Lexie Ratterman (@LRatterman_WDRB) November 17, 2021
From there, the truck slowly drove 12 miles to downtown Louisville, traveling on three interstates and having to lift some power lines in the process.
The Lindsay family donated the tree for the 41st annual event, but it was a big surprise to Chris Lindsey.
Have you ever seen a 45 ft tree cut down, hoisted in the air, laid on a flat bed and driven down the interstate? Well, here’s some some of that. See the rest of the process for Light Up Louisville on @WDRBNews at 11:30. pic.twitter.com/4OTRmoExMq— Lexie Ratterman (@LRatterman_WDRB) November 17, 2021
"My wife told me about a month ago," he said. "She asked me if it would be OK to get the tree cut down. I said, 'I guess.' I didn't know she had done this. Five years ago, she had applied for it and had it on a waiting list. It's gotten tall enough. They decided that this is the year. So we're happy to donate it."
Next week's festivities start on Friday, Nov. 26, at 4 p.m., with live entertainment and vendor village. The parade starts at about 6:45 p.m., and Santa Claus is scheduled to arrive and light the tree at 8 p.m.
It will be the first time since 2019 the event is back in full swing after the city scaled it back last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.