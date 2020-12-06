LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Volunteers with the World Mission Society Church of God took time Sunday to thank those working on the frontlines of the pandemic in Floyd County, Indiana, with some sweet treats.
Young adults volunteering with ASEZ WAO (Save the Earth from A to Z - We Are One Family) delivered 50 care packages packed with candles, treats and handwritten notes to Baptist Health Floyd employees.
"Thank you to the first responders and frontline workers who tirelessly and selflessly work for the lives and wellbeing of those suffering from COVID-19," said Stephanie Matthews, an ASEZ WAO volunteer.
Officials with ASEZ WAO said they began the national campaign Heart to Heart to show gratitude to frontline workers across the United States after the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.
