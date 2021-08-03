LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Churchill Downs Inc. is mandating corporate employees get vaccinated for COVID-19.
Tonya Abeln, vice president of corporate communications with Churchill Downs, said the company announced the policy Monday.
According to the new policy, any employee at the corporate headquarters on Hurstbourne Parkway or TwinSpires are required to be fully vaccinated by Sept. 13.
Churchill Downs Inc. is not requiring employees at the racetrack to be vaccinated.
Abeln told WDRB News that the racetrack uses more contract and part-time employees, so there are additional limitations to consider for the policy to be instituted at the horse racing facility in south Louisville.
