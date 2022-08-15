LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Cincinnati Zoo's baby hippo officially has a name.
The zoo got more than 200,000 votes, and 56% preferred Fritz over Ferguson.
Say hello to Fritz! More than 200,000 votes were received via a Jotform poll, and 56% preferred Fritz over Ferguson. The hippo keepers love the name and think it’s fitting since Bibi's birth control was apparently on the fritz. 😂 It also sounds good with Fiona! @Jotform pic.twitter.com/jNr0PhhmLi— Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) August 15, 2022
The hippo keepers love the name and think it's fitting since mom Bibi's birth control was apparently on the fritz.
They also said it sounds good with Fiona, the name of his big sister.
For now, little Fritz and Bibi are still bonding out of the public's view.
