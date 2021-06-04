JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The city of Jeffersonville had perfect weather on Friday for the kickoff to its summer concert series.
To celebrate, the city plans on closing Spring Street downtown every Friday evening through July.
City officials say the closure will allow restaurants in the area to expand outside.
The Randels, a couple from Florida who travels around the country for fun, were passing through the area on Friday. They say cities need to start rethinking their downtown areas.
"The more downtowns that are walkable, bike rideable ... we're big on bikes ... and they promote community, they promote people talking to each other, buying from local places and so on. So, it's a win-win all down the road," Rubin Randel said.
To check out the full lineup for the summer concert series at Jeffersonville's RiverStage, click here. The lawn opens at 6 p.m. with concerts starting at 7 p.m.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.