LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeffersonville, Indiana, will be more pedestrian friendly on Friday nights this summer.
Spring Street will close to traffic from 6 to 11 p.m. on Fridays as part of the Shoe Sensation's Jammin in Jeff at the RiverStage summer concert series, the city announced Tuesday.
The road closure, which goes from Maple Street to Riverside Drive, is intended to allow for extra dining and walking space.
"We want everybody to be able to come to Jeff, enjoy downtown, have dinner, see a show, take a walk, whatever they want to do," Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore said in a news release. "By closing these few blocks to traffic, we're able to accommodate more pedestrians in a safer environment, as well as expand outdoor dining space for restaurants that want to take advantage of it."
The closures start June 4, the opening night for the concert series.
