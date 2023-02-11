LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Clark County Cares hosted a family fun day as part of a week of drug fact-related activities.
The group's goal is to help prevent opioid deaths and to help people struggling with substance abuse. The event on Saturday was held at the Spring Hill Envision Center in Jeffersonville.
It was centered around children of all ages.
Families enjoyed games, free food, prizes and a bicycle giveaway.
"Having a positive programs for kids will prevent possibly substance use or misuse in the future," said Carolyn King with Clark County Cares. "The whole community has come together for this and that makes a difference because that will change the trajectory of drug use in Clark County."
The organization's drug fact week also included speakers, movies and other educational gatherings.
