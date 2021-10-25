LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fifteen thousand vaping flavors are attracting more young people to the bad habit and getting them addicted, according to the Clark County Tobacco Prevention and Cessation Coalition.
The group hosted a discussion with medical and educational professionals about vaping on Monday night.
One principal says some students are vaping as early as middle school.
The coalition says females are especially targeted, as companies market their products to sex appeal and being stylish.
Clark County Heath Officer Dr. Eric Yazel said he sees several young, healthy kids coming into the ICU with respiratory distress because of vaping.
