LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Clarksville's town council is moving forward with a plan to condemn the historic Colgate plant near the waterfront.
Council members unanimously approved a resolution on Tuesday "allowing town staff and attorneys to move forward with condemnation" for the abandoned plant, also known as the "Colgate clock," on South Clark Boulevard that overlooks the city, according to a news release.
Before becoming the Colgate-Palmolive plant, it was the site of Indiana's first state prison in 1847 and became a state reformatory 50 years later. It was acquired by Colgate in 1924 and is also on the National Register of Historic Places. The famous clock on the building, built in 1906, was moved from Jersey City to Clarksville for the grand opening.
The town is using eminent domain against Clarks Landing Enterprise Investments LLC to "acquire, protect, and reuse the historic site" which council members said has become "dilapidated and blighted."
The building has been unoccupied since Colgate-Palmolive relocated the plant in 2008. It was purchased in 2011 by Boston Development Group before being transferred to Clarks Landing in 2014, officials said. Clarks Landing is owned by the same group as Boston Development.
Town council members said in a statement on Wednesday that it wasn't a decision they made lightly, and that condemnation "is always used as a last resort" after members "exhausted all other options."
"If we allowed for the site to continue to degrade for another 11 years it would likely require demolition," the statement continued. "We want to preserve and enjoy our history, we do not want to see it relegated solely to pictures and stories."
There is a legal process for the city to acquire the property, but officials did not say what will become of it. Council members said "any new information or developments" would be released "when possible."
A 2019 proposal for lofts and a hotel to be put in at the site appears to have stalled. WDRB News reached out to the property's current owners for comment, but have yet to hear back.
Read the full statement on the condemnation from the Clarksville Town Council below.
“Since the historic prison site more commonly known as “Colgate” was acquired more than 11 years ago, we have witnessed the depreciation and degradation of one of the Town’s most iconic historic sites. The former prison and reformatory has been recognized by the National Park Service on the National Register of Historic Places, which includes notable examples such as the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site in Indianapolis, the Corydon Capitol State Historic Site in Corydon, and the Culbertson Mansion State Historic Site in New Albany. Instead of being saved and celebrated like these other Indiana landmarks, we have instead been forced to bear witness as the site becomes more dilapidated and blighted with each passing year.
Once touted as the key driver for multiple redevelopment plans in South Clarksville, these buildings now serve only as eyesores. The Clarksville Redevelopment Commission has made multiple attempts to negotiate incentive packages with current ownership to help develop the site, including master plans and new infrastructure (roads, utilities, etc.), and we have waited with patient anticipation for the restoration and development to occur. After 11 years, our excitement has understandably diminished.
We did not make this decision lightly. Condemnation is always used as a last resort, and we have exhausted all other options. If we allowed for the site to continue to degrade for another 11 years it would likely require demolition. We want to preserve and enjoy our history, we do not want to see it relegated solely to pictures and stories. Given the circumstances, the Town of Clarksville needs to take control and protect this property for future generations. We are looking forward to moving ahead with acquisition and saving this property for all Clarksville citizens, Southern Indiana residents, and for all within the Greater Louisville Metro Area.”
This story may be updated.
