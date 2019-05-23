LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – An Aloft hotel is one possibility for the long-vacant former Colgate plant property near the Ohio River in Clarksville, Ind., representatives of the site’s owner told town officials during a meeting in January.
When presenting the master plan for the site, the developer’s representatives mentioned a “possible franchise agreement” for an Aloft hotel with a “possible opening” in the first half of 2021, according to minutes of a Jan. 31 meeting of the Town of Clarksville’s Technical Review Committee.
The former toothpaste factory, which Colgate abandoned in 2007, is now owned by a company led by Dr. Jay Sheth, a physician in Sellersburg, Ind.
Sheth referred comment to an official with a project management firm, who in turn declined to comment.
The master plan for the site calls for three stages of development unfolding over a decade.
The plan would start with the remodeling of the vacant buildings for apartment or condo living, office space and possibly a hotel.
The later phases would involve filling out the site with new buildings for more multi-family uses or possibly retail and restaurants, according to a source close to the project.
In an emailed statement, Clarksville Redevelopment Director Dylan Fischer said officials have approved the conceptual plan for the site but a more granular plan will come later.
“We have not yet received or approved a District Development Plan … which would include much more detailed site and civil plans. I do anticipate that will come next, but I do not know when,” he said.