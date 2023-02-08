CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Clarksville Fire Department will soon offer a new service that could lead to a healthier community.
The new paramedicine program will be the only one of its kind in southern Indiana.
"You know I'm really surprised that we don't have one with the amount of population ... and all the medical facilities, you know, we're a suburb of Louisville so all the major hospitals are in our area," said Chief Brandon Skaggs. "So it's definitely about time."
It will allow the department's paramedics to make scheduled house calls, providing care to people with chronic health issues like heart disease or diabetes, and those recovering from surgeries and major medical events.
"Maybe just simply going by and making sure that they're taking their medication properly," Skaggs said. "Or making sure they're communicating with their medical facilities on follow-up appointments."
It's those simple check-ups and care that Skaggs hopes will reduce EMS calls and ER visits, while also benefiting patients.
"They get to stay in the comfort of their own home and maybe we educate them a little bit about taking care of themselves," he said.
To join the program, patients need to be referred. Area hospitals and clinics, like Clark Memorial Hospital and LifeSpring, will recommend patients and provide treatment plans for the paramedics to follow.
"At first, when we treat the patients, we don't plan on billing or charging for that," Skaggs said. "So this is a, you know, for the Clarksville community this is a great resource."
The program is made possible through a $315,000 grant from the Indiana Department of Health. Skaggs said the department will use the finding, in part, to hire on some part-time paramedics specifically for the program.
"Our goal is to use all the grant dollars we can to get the program up and going and then actually provide that service to these patients," he said.
He did say that, eventually, they may need to look at other revenue sources to keep the program going.
Skaggs is currently working with the Clark County Health Department to get policies for the program finalized. He said the department hopes to have the program started around fall this year.
"This is not taking place of our emergency services," Skaggs said. "This is just an additional benefit that we're afforded with some funding right now to try to, you know, get a healthier community."
Similar programs are already available in Indiana, in Bloomington and Evansville.
