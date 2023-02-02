LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several local counties will share part of nearly $8.5 million in grants to improve the health of Hoosiers.
It's part of the Health Issues and Challenges program, established in 2021 by the Indiana General Assembly with American Rescue Plan Act funding.
Of the 117 organizations that submitted an application for the funding, 27 awards were issued, with priority given to those demonstrating high need and high impact in their proposals.
Three counties, including Clark County, will use $1 million to support paramedicine programs.
Nearly $1.6 million will address food insecurity in areas including Jennings and Marion counties.
About $91,000 is set to support lead prevention programs at health departments in the state, including those in Clark and Orange counties.
More of the grant from the ARP Act will be spent statewide to address chronic disease and support community health workers.
The state health department said the groups have to spend the funding by the end of December 2026.
This comes as Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb pushes for a broad expansion of county-level public health programs.
The state Senate’s health committee voted 12-0 Wednesday in support of the bill laying out the responsibilities that local health departments would have if county officials accept a major increase in state funding being sought by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.
State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box, several medical organizations and business groups urged lawmakers to support the plan, pointing to Indiana’s poor national rankings in areas such as smoking, obesity and life expectancy.
The governor’s plan would direct $100 million in the next state budget year and $200 million in the following year toward boosting Indiana’s county public health department funding from its 45th-place national ranking. The state now directs about $7 million a year to county health departments, which are primarily funded by local taxes.
