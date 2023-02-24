LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- While some gather around the dinner table for a full meal, many people across the U.S. don't have anything to eat.
One high school in Clarksville aims to change that, one bowl at a time.
Inside Donna Burden's classroom at Providence High School, a co-ed Catholic school at 707 Providence Way, there were a wide variety of handmade bowls on display Friday morning. On Sunday, those bowls will be filled with soup, but they serve a purpose even when they are empty.
Burden's students are preparing for the return of a big event: the first Empty Bowls dinner since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's just such a great way to put your students' skills and God-given abilities to work for the betterment of the community," Burden said.
For months, students had been molding, painting and glazing bowls to be put up for sale. Big or small, each one was unique and made to serve a greater purpose.
"It's supposed to be, like, a reminder of how not everyone has a full bowl every night," said Emily Riddle, a junior at Providence High School. "Dinner is like a routine for most people, so it's hard to imagine some people don't have that as part of their day."
Inside each bowl is a handwritten card with information about food insecurity in Indiana.
"Statistics show that many people are just a paycheck away from being in poverty and being food insecure. Food insecurity is one of those things that a lot of people don't know what that term is until you're in a position to not know where your next meal is coming from," said Burden.
Over 400 bowls will be available for purchase.
"We all have stuff so we kind of take it for granted," explained Lukas Mauk, a freshman at Providence High School. "Other people might not have the resources and stuff that we have."
The bowls that were packed up on Friday will be sold for a minimum donation of $20. All of the proceeds will then be given to the Holy Family Catholic Church at St. Vincent de Paul to help support those in need.
"It's not a gala event. This is supposed to kind of simulate a soup kitchen. It's supposed to be a simple meal of soup and bread and maybe some desserts," said Burden.
Donations aside, Burden said she is hopeful the event will have a lasting impact on everyone and that the students will remember it for the rest of their lives.
"More importantly though, you have the ability to help those around you," she told her class.
She said it's how she teaches them to serve up good food, good faith and prayers for a better tomorrow.
"Hopefully they'll go forward and continue to serve," she said. "That's the main thing."
Burden said in years past, they've raised an average of $3,000 to donate to area food banks.
The dinner will be held at Providence High School in Clarksville beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26, at 707 Providence Way. The soup will be provided by Chicken Salad Chick. The suggested minimum donation is $20.
