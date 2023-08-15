LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews are still working to make repairs on the top deck of the Sherman Minton Bridge.
The westbound lane that's been closed for weeks could reopen by the end of the month, officials said Tuesday.
Crews are working to make the repairs and get the lane reopened as soon as possible.
The entire bridge was shut down in both directions in late July for more than a week when crews found a problem with a pier that supports the top deck.
Crews were able to reopen one westbound lane on the bottom deck of the bridge along with the two eastbound lanes.
