LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indianapolis Colts Owner Jim Irsay is donating $3 million to Indiana University to establish a new research institute.
The new Irsay Family Research Institute will be at the Bloomington campus. It will focus on providing research support for those interested in health and health care.
“We are deeply grateful to the Irsay family and the Colts for this generous gift which will help IU continue to conduct evidence-based research and training on stigma around mental health and other medical issues,” IU President Pamela Whitten said in a news release. “We look forward to our partnership with the Colts and to the continued ground-breaking work of IU researchers at the Irsay Family Research Institute.”
It will also focus on mental health research and training on stigmas involving mental health and other medical issues.
The new center will also bring a number of campus-wide efforts into one place. The Irsay donation comes from the family's Kicking the Stigman initiative.
