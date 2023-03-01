LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Comedian Adam Sandler is coming to Louisville.
In a news release Wednesday, Live Nation said Sandler will perform at the KFC Yum! Center on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, March 3, at noon through Ticketmaster and the KFC Yum! Center box office.
Louisville is among seven additional cities added to the sold-out tour of "Adam Sandler Live."
Presales begin Thursday, March 2.
Sandler is an acclaimed actor, writer, producer and musician that rose to fame on "Saturday Night Live." In 2018, 100% Fresh was released on Netflix, which was Sandler’s first comedy special in 20 years and filmed during his last concert tour.
Beyond his standup, Sandler’s films — including "Happy Gilmore" and "The Wedding Singer" — have grossed more than $3 billion.
Ticket prices range from $36.50 to $164.50 plus fees and taxes.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.