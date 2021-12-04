LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Communities around Louisville held holiday-themed 'Light Up' events on Saturday.
The City of St. Matthews hosted its annual 'Light Up St. Matthews' with family-oriented activities throughout the day before the lights were officially turned on. It featured ice skating, inflatables, along with a meet-and-greet with Santa Claus.
After night fall, around 100 Christmas light displays throughout Brown Park were lit up.
Organizers said people seem to be more appreciative of community events after going without much of it last year.
"Of course with COVID-19 we've seen a little bit of a downplay in our community events, we had a year we didn't produce them, but it's nice to be able to bring back together again and pull this thing off," Josh Suiter with St. Matthews Chamber of Commerce said.
The lights at Brown Park will be up through December.
Fairdale held its light celebration on Saturday night, dedicating a tree in a memory of beloved community member.
The dedication capped off a day-long celebration of the holiday season. Santa Claus and the Grinch made appearances during the event.
Beyond the lights and celebration, one decorated tree held a special meaning. The tree was decorated in honor of Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputy Brandon Shirley, who was shot and killed in August.
Shirley grew up in the area and went to Fairdale High School. Donations were also collected for the Kentucky Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation.
"It kind of reminds us all of what Christmas is really about," Louisville Metro Councilman Mark Fox, D-13 said. "It's not about the gifts, it's not even about the decorations, it's about the family, it's about the community. It's about the connections within that community."
Organizers say Light Up Fairdale's main tree donated two years ago continues to grow each year, as does the crowd for the event.
