LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new grant supports more accessibility in southern Indiana’s public spaces.
The first funds from the "Quality of Place, Pathways to Progress" initiative went to two different park projects.
A portion of Kevin Hammersmith Memorial Park is being developed into an accessible playground for all kids in Floyd County, including ones with disabilities.
"It's something that's not around this area, so we just think it's needed to get built for these kids and adults to have a place to play," said Floyd County Parks Superintendent Roger Jeffers.
Jeffers says the recreation area will have wheelchair accessible swings and zip lines as well as sensory items for kids who are blind or deaf.
But it's been designed with all everyone in mind.
"The whole playground is for everyone," said Jeffers. "It's not just for the handicapped kids or disabled kids, their friends, brother, sister or parents can play right along with them."
That made it a perfect fit to become one of the first recipients of the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana's new "Quality of Place, Pathways to Progress" grant.
"By making our area more open and welcoming to our most vulnerable citizens in this manner - then we're just going to open it up and make it more welcoming and available for everyone," said Linda Speed, CEO and President of the foundation.
Speed says $70,000 was given toward the accessible recreation space.
Another $80,000 dollars was given to the Jeffersonville Township Public Library to create a "pocket park."
"Making that an area where children and adults from all different walks of life can come and enjoy the story walk and have access to the internet and be able to play and learn," Speed said.
The foundation believes efforts like these, that promote inclusivity in public spaces, will benefit the area tenfold.
"If you address quality of place and an area has healthy and thriving quality of place then it attracts businesses, and brings people to the area, and development happens," Speed said. "And there's just a lot of good things that kind of come as a result of paying attention to the quality of place in an area."
Jeffers agrees these types of projects will bring a lot of good, particularly to those who've lacked equal access before.
"We can't wait to see the smile on their faces as they come in to play on this," said Jeffers.
The parks department is hoping to have a grand opening for the accessible recreation area in late spring.
