MADISON, Ind. (WDRB) -- A veteran with no family and no means to be buried will soon get the funeral service he deserves.
Larry Wayne Miller died May 30 at 64 years old in a Greencastle, Indiana, nursing home. An Indianapolis native, Miller was inducted into the U.S. Army in 1972 during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged in 1975 at Fort Dix, New Jersey, received the National Defense Service Medal and served in the reserves for several years after.
Miller, who left behind no living family members when he died, still hasn't been buried almost two months after his death, but efforts are now underway to give the veteran a peaceful resting place. The Indiana Veterans Memorial Cemetery and Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre have teamed up to help make this happen.
"When there's a need like this, it's dear to my heart to make sure that these veterans are honored," said Rodney Nay with Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, which will provide a casket, prepare Miller's remains and transport him to the funeral service.
The funeral home has also posted about the service on social media, asking fellow veterans and members of the community to come out and pay their respects.
"I've had calls from all over the United States," Nay said. "I've had emails, text messages, people offering flowers, to come sing, to come speak, veteran groups that are going to be there to show all of this honor and dignity; it's overwhelming, heartwarming."
Miller will join rows of men and women who served America when he is laid to rest with military honors at the Indiana Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Tuesday.
"We're honoring a man that maybe in his last years wasn't honored for what he did for our country and in the end, he's going to get his honor," Nay said.
Visitation is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at the cemetery chapel. The funeral service and military honors will follow. Everyone is invited to show their support.
