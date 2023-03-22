LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Con Huevos, a breakfast, brunch and lunch spot, is opening another restaurant in Louisville.
The new location is in Norton Commons at 10639 Meeting St. and will open on March 28. This will be the fifth location for the restaurant.
Husband and wife owners Jesus Martinez and Izmene Peredo developed Con Huevos around Guadalajara culture and influences from their upbringing.
"We are very excited to add our fifth location exactly eight years after opening the original Con Huevos on Frankfort Avenue," Martinez said. "We’ve had our eyes on Norton Commons for quite some time and are looking forward to joining an incredible list of retail and businesses in this vibrant community."
The opening of the Norton Commons location will bring new brunch cocktails, that will premier first at the Norton Commons location before being on the menu at all locations.
Everything at Con Huevos is made from scratch daily, and they have no freezers in the restaurant. Their philosophy is food should be fresh.
"My main goal leading the kitchen at Con Huevos is building on the recipes of our heritage and bringing to life the reflection of my love for great cooking," Peredo said.
Hours at the Norton Commons location are Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Saturday and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Con Huevos' other locations:
- 2339 Frankfort Ave.
- 4938 US Highway 42
- The Omni Hotel, 210 W. Liberty St.
- 2125 S. Hurstbourne Parkway
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.