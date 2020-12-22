LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Distiller's Association has a reason to toast.
Congress has passed the Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform Act, which gives tax breaks to distilleries and breweries so they can reinvest money into their businesses.
The KDA said the measure will help out Kentucky's spirits industry, especially during the pandemic.
Many breweries had to close taprooms and restaurants this year, and distribution sales have also dropped.
The KDA said it is now anxiously awaiting for President Donald Trump to sign the legislation.
