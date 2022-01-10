NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Indiana teachers and lawmakers are at odds over a new bill that would "drastically change education," teachers said. The bill was discussed in Indianapolis last Wednesday, but no final votes have been made on its future.
Spurred by the ongoing national conversation surrounding Critical Race Theory, Senate Bill 167 would prohibit Indiana schools from teaching certain ideas including "that any sex, race, ethnicity, religion, color, national origin, or political affiliation is inherently superior or inferior to another sex, race, ethnicity, religion, color, national origin, or political affiliation.”
It also outlaws schools from teaching "that any individual should feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress on account of the individual’s sex, race, ethnicity, religion, color, national origin, or political affiliation.”
But the Indiana State Teachers Association said the bill would fundamentally change education in the state.
"We are wanting to make sure that our educators are able to be honest when presenting information in their classroom," ISTA President Keith Gambill said. "Everything that takes place in our courses is defined by our state standards."
The bill's sponsor, Sen. Scott Baldwin (R-Noblesville), acknowledged last week that the bill was contentious in nature.
"We want to refocus on academics," Baldwin said. "It prevents teachers from teaching or promoting eight specific decisive concepts that stereotype people based on race, ethnicity, color, national origin, sex, religion or political affiliation."
The bill also includes language that would establish committees that would be able to determine and guide curriculum at each school.
"They have a lot of access to their students and what's taking place in their classrooms," Gambill said. "Most all of our schools have a parent portal."
A complete version of the bill can be found here. The bill has not been voted on yet but could be as soon as this week.
