LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jimmy's Cookies is recalling its "Chocolate Candy Cookie Cake" from Walmart stores nationwide, including Kentucky and Indiana, after officials discovered it may have peanuts in it.
Officials say the Marketside cookie cake was not labeled correctly on the package and did not disclose that peanuts were inside.
There are no reports of anyone getting sick, but the FDA says people with allergies or severe sensitivity should not eat the cookie cake.
Those who bought the cookie cake can take it back to the store for a full refund.
