LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of cyclists rode through southern Indiana Wednesday to honor fallen police officers.
They were on an annual 13-day ride around the Hoosier state with the organization Cops Cycling For Survivors.
Active law enforcement officers and their supporters hit the road, peddling to honor officers killed in the line of duty.
On Wednesday, they rode through Charlestown into Jeffersonville honoring fallen heroes from our area.
It's been an especially tough journey this year with the deaths of several Indiana officers over the last two weeks.
"We've lost three in a very short period of time and it's been emotionally difficult for us but then again, these folks, these cyclists are committed to riding to remember," Indiana State Police Sgt. Kevin Getz said.
This is the 11th year for the ride. It started in 2012.
