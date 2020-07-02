LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Health officials in Kentucky confirmed 239 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, according to a news release from Gov. Andy Beshear's office.
Thursday's update brings the state's total number of infections to at least 16,079 since the pandemic began.
Ahead of Fourth of July weekend, Beshear said the state's case numbers are "staying relatively stable," but the governor urged Kentuckians against becoming complacent during a time when many families and friends are gathering.
"We have to keep in mind the things that will protect us: washing hands, staying outside as much as possible, 6 feet away from people outside of your household, and wearing masks if you have to be inside or closer to each other," Beshear said in the release.
Nine more Kentuckians have died after contracting the respiratory disease, according to Beshear's office. The victims were 62- and 65- year-old men from Allen County, a 67-year-old man from Carroll County, an 81-year-old man from Gallatin County, an 84-year-old woman from Grayson County, an 81-year-old woman from Logan County, an 86-year-old woman and a 90-year-old man from Shelby County and a 90-year-old woman from Warren County.
As of Thursday afternoon, 430 Kentuckians were hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19, and 73 patients were being treated in intensive care units, according a report from Kentucky Public Health.
Health officials also said that 4,726 patients in Kentucky had recovered from the disease.
Nationwide, more than 2.7 million people have gotten infected, and nearly 129,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. Across the globe, 10.8 million people have contracted the disease, and nearly 520,000 have died.
One in every four COVID-19 infections in the world are is in the U.S. Nearly half of he world's cases are in just four countries: the U.S., Brazil, Russia and India.
For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness.
To reduce the risk of spreading the disease, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people:
- Wash their hands often
- Avoid close contact
- Cover their mouth and nose with a cloth cover when around others
- Cover coughs and sneezes
- Clean and disinfect
- Monitor their health
